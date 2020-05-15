Man surprised with birthday parade at Baptist Hospital
Arnulfo Ybarra turned 66 years old on Thursday
A man who has dealt with major medical issues is celebrating another year of life.
Arnulfo Ybarra had to have his leg amputated and has been facing treatment for an infection. He's spent a lot of time in the hospital, but his family was determined his celebrate his 66th birthday.
A parade of cars at Baptist Hospital was planned to surprise Ybarra.
The parade was organized by family, nurses and staff members.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.