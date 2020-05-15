Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Highway 181 South, driver not expected to face any charges

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10:16 p.m. on Highway 181 South, just east of Old Corpus Christi Highway.

According to police, the man was walking in an unlit and very dark place where pedestrians are prohibited from walking.

Police said the man was wearing very dark clothing and that the driver of an eastbound Ford Mustang did not see him just before striking him with his vehicle. He died at the scene.

Authorities said the driver of the Mustang was not intoxicated and called for help.

Police said the man killed had no identification in his possession.

No charges are expected to be filed.