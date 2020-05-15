San Antonio police searching for 54-year-old woman who disappeared nearly a week ago

SAN ANTONIO – Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a woman who disappeared Saturday.

Joanna Y. Chao, 54, was last seen on Arianna Street on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. She was wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt at the time of her disappearance.

Chao was driving a clue Mercury sedan with the Texas license plate GGZ 8163.

She has black wavy hair, brown eyes, weighs 110 pounds and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.