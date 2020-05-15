Seguin family opens home to college students during pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – A Seguin family opened the doors to their home and gave some Texas Lutheran University students a place to stay after the campus closed due to the pandemic.

University Hospital seeing cases of ‘COVID Crash’ or ‘COVID Cliff’ among patients

In March, Delanie Chambers, a senior at TLU, learned she would need to move off campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for the university said they asked students to move off of campus for health and safety reasons.

Two of Chambers' friends from school are from out of town and had nowhere to go, so on March 30, they moved in with her family in Seguin.

“It’s not like, 'Look at two strangers move in' It’s just like, 'We’ve gained two new family members,'" said Danny Chambers, Delani's father.

TLU sophomore Johnny Samaniego-Lozano and senior Daniel Saunders said they are thankful for everything the family has done for them.

“I can’t be any more grateful for how much they’ve just inspired me,” Samaniego-Lozano said.

“With this family, we always want to be around each other, and we always want to have each other’s company and each other’s energy,” Saunders said.

The students continued to learn online and created many memories with the Chambers family during their semester.

For KSAT’s latest coronavirus coverage, click here.