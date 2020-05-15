Texas prison inmates make coronavirus masks

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The whirling sound of sewing machines running fills the air at 40 Texas Department of Criminal Justice factories across Texas.

Since mid-March, prison inmates have been making 100% cotton, 2-ply masks for use within the prison system.

“We have issued masks made by TDCJ to everyone that sets foot on any of these prison facilities,” said TDCJ spokesman Jeremy Desel.

Visitors, guards, medical staff and offenders wear the masks, which are being made in prison factories that normally produce items such as gym shorts and flags.

2 Texas correctional officers test positive for COVID-19, die from complications, officials say

“It’s something different, so everybody’s excited that we’re able to get out of our norm,” said an offender in a video published by TDCJ.

For some, it apparently goes beyond just making masks.

“Yeah, I would say it’s rewarding,” a female prison inmate said.

And the project apparently is generating competition among factories.

“I feel confident that in my factory, and the offenders that work for me, that we’re gonna be able to get our 25,000 out in no time," said an offender in the TDCJ video said.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice stops accepting inmates from Bexar County Jail