Another veteran dies from COVID-19 at veteran’s home in Floresville

FLORESVILLE, Texas – A fifth resident from the Frank N. Tejeda Veteran’s Home in Floresville has passed away due to COVID-19, according to Floresville Mayor Cissy Gonzalez-Dippel.

The first confirmed case of coronavirus inside the facility was reported by KSAT 12 on April 11. That resident was also the first to pass away from the disease.

Since then, 14 residents and nine staffers have tested positive. So far, one resident and seven staff have recovered.

In Wilson County, 23 of the 36 positive cases have been from inside the veteran’s home.

