Health Careers HS staff may be isolating after employee claims to test positive for COVID-19, district says

SAN ANTONIO – A Health Careers High School employee claims to have tested positive for COVID-19 and several staff members will likely be self-isolating for two weeks, according to Northside ISD.

The school district said the employee was at the HCHS campus on Friday, along with other staff members that were working in their classrooms to close out the school year.

The employee first notified their supervisor that an acquaintance of theirs had tested positive for COVID-19, and out of precaution, other staff members on campus were sent home, the district said.

The employee got tested for COVID-19 later that day and as of Friday night, claimed to receive positive test results, Northside ISD officials said.

The school district said the employee was asymptomatic both Friday and Saturday.

The employee that claims to have tested positive for the virus was using PPE, as well as other staff members on the HCHS campus, officials said.

However, when the employee showed up to the HCHS campus on Friday, they weren’t wearing a face mask. But, a face mask was later provided to that employee, and all other staff members on site were wearing them as well, the school district said.

Northside ISD said many of the individuals that were on campus on Friday were not in close proximity with the employee that claims to have tested positive for the virus, as they were working in their own classrooms for specific amounts of time.

It’s unclear how many employees specifically are self-isolating at this time.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

