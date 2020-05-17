SAFD: Homeowner questioned for arson after firefighters receive conflicting reports

SAN ANTONIO – An arson investigation is underway after San Antonio firefighters received a false report of a house fire and then returned 30 minutes later to find part of the home up in flames.

The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Waverly Avenue.

When firefighters first arrived on scene, they couldn’t find any traces of a fire and left. However, 30 minutes later, firefighters were notified again of a fire at the same location.

When fire crews arrived, they found a fire in one of the rooms of the home; however, it was quickly contained, officials said.

Arson was called to the scene to investigate and the homeowner is in question for starting the fire, according to SAFD.

Charges are still pending and the investigation is still ongoing.