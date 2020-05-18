Great Graduates 2020: Mackenzie Vasquez

BOERNE, Texas – It’s been a senior year with so many uncertainties, but Boerne High School Senior Mackenzie Vasquez is not letting it break her spirits.

Vasquez has a bright future ahead as she gets ready to go to the University of Notre Dame this fall.

A softball superstar, she has played varsity all four years for Boerne High School.

“I had a few other offers, and so when I actually got the call from Notre Dame, I knew right away I was going to commit there,” Vasquez said.

Until her move to South Bend, Indiana Vasquez is trying to enjoy her final days as a senior during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s tough just understanding that we’re not going to get some of the regular privileges that most seniors get, but luckily, our community has been so great in going the extra mile to recognize us,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez who finished in the top 10% of her senior class has a bit of advice for incoming seniors.

“Don’t take anything for granted, live it up while you can and take advantage of these moments,” Vasquez said.