Police, BCSO searching for suspect after vehicle chase and crash in SE Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Sandy Oaks police and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect after a vehicle chase and crash on Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Redtop Hill in Southeast Bexar County.

According to police, officers were attempting to make a traffic stop for an expired registration and found that the driver had a felony warrant for assault of a public servant.

Police said a vehicle chase went on for roughly 15 minutes before finally ending at Redtop Hill and Skila Dive, not far from Interstate 37 and Mathis Road.

Sandy Oaks police and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect after a vehicle chase and crash on Monday morning. (KSAT)

Authorities said the suspect, Alfred Guerrero, 31, crashed his vehicle just before fleeing on foot.

So far, Guerrero has not been located.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the chase.

There were no other reports of injuries.