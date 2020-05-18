WATCH: School parade, at-home activities, and blue dragons featured in KSAT Kids news brief
SAN ANTONIO – Another week and another KSAT Kids news brief.
In episode 4, we introduce you to Rooney who gives us a first-hand look at her school parade.
Also, William takes us back to his backyard to give the final report on the baby birds.
This week’s episode also includes:
- The latest from the Texas Education Agency as they share guidelines about the 2020-2021 school year.
- Two at-home activities you can try including a science project with Meteorologist Kaiti Blake.
Hemisfair’s #Parkitathome program provides virtual storytime, activities and sing-alongs
- A closer look at a blue dragon that was found on a Texas beach.
If you have a budding reporter or junior meteorologist at home they can email their video to ehernandez@ksat.com to be a part of the brief.
