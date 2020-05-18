68ºF

WATCH: School parade, at-home activities, and blue dragons featured in KSAT Kids news brief

Weekly news brief brings kiddos all the latest content and activity ideas they can try at home.

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Another week and another KSAT Kids news brief.

In episode 4, we introduce you to Rooney who gives us a first-hand look at her school parade.

Also, William takes us back to his backyard to give the final report on the baby birds.

This week’s episode also includes:

Hemisfair’s #Parkitathome program provides virtual storytime, activities and sing-alongs

  • A closer look at a blue dragon that was found on a Texas beach.

If you have a budding reporter or junior meteorologist at home they can email their video to ehernandez@ksat.com to be a part of the brief.

