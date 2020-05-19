Father, son killed in Southwest Side motorcycle crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and his son were both killed in a motorcycle crash on the city’s Southwest Side early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of General Hudnell Drive, not far from Frio City Road and Quintana Road.

According to police, the motorcyclist and his son were on the bike when, for an unreason, they lost control and crashed. The pair were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they do believe speed played a role in the crash.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The name and ages of the two individuals killed were not released, pending notification to next of kin.

No other vehicles were involved.