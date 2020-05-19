Police: Motorcyclist lost control on curvy road, causing 2 deaths

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the Southwest side of town apparently lost control of his bike after missing a curve in the road, according to San Antonio police.

Father, son killed in Southwest Side motorcycle crash

A preliminary report from the crash, which happened shortly after 12 a.m. Tuesday, said Reinerio Lopez, 36, was the driver of the motorcycle.

The crash also killed his 15-year-old son, Franklin Lopez, who was a passenger on the motorcycle.

The report says Reinerio Lopez failed to negotiate a curve as he headed northeast on General Hudnell Road.

The motorcycle hit a concrete wall, throwing the father and son off the bike.

They landed on the opposite side of the road, both suffering fatal injuries, the report said.

After the crash, several people who appeared distraught arrived, some on motorcycles, themselves.

An officer at the scene initially told KSAT 12 that it appeared the driver was “going too fast.” However, the later report made no mention of speed, specifically, being a factor.