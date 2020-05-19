San Antonio Museum of Art to reopen to the public by end of May

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Museum of Art has announced when it will reopen to members and the public, with limitations.

SAMA announced Tuesday that it will reopen to museum members on May 26 and to the general public on May 28.

Under Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening orders, the museum will operate at a 25% capacity limit. Interactive functions or exhibits, including child play areas and interactive games, must remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All visitors and staff must wear face coverings inside the museum, in common indoor spaces, and outdoors when not able to be socially distanced, the museum said.

Masks will be available for purchase at the museum.

Hours will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets will be sold for designated time blocks, between 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 1 p.m.-4 p.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m. (on Tuesdays and Fridays).

Abbott allowed museums to open with the capacity limit on April 27.

