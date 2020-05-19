San Antonio pizza restaurant owner marks 20th anniversary with unexpected circumstances

SAN ANTONIO – Big Lou’s Pizza owner Brian Lujan never expected to mark the 20th anniversary of his business like this.

Like many other small businesses in San Antonio, Lujan is struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re barely making it. I’m barely making payroll. Barely paying the bills, lights, all that. It’s been tough,” he said.

Despite his financial troubles, Lujan has somehow managed to keep all of his 70 employees.

He said being able to offer curbside and delivery and later reopening his dining room at limited capacity has been very helpful to his bottom line.

Lujan said even though he can soon operate his dining room at 50% capacity, he will still offer the other purchasing options.

Lujan is marking the anniversary by offering his customers a 20-inch, one topping pizza for $10.

He is urging San Antonians to support small business like his during the pandemic.

