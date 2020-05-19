SAPD: 3 injured in altercation at NE Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were injured during an altercation at a Northeast Side apartment complex late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Salado Creek Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Nacogdoches Road.

According to police, officers were called to the scene for a family disturbance and found three people wounded.

Police said a possible suspect fled in a tan vehicle just before officers arrived.

One woman was taken to University Hospital for her injuries. She is expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not give a motive for the attack.