Second kitten rescued from storm drain in North Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Two very hungry and very cold kittens that were stuck in a storm drain in far north Bexar County are now safe and with new homes.

Thanks to the Bexar County-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department the kittens were rescued on Sunday and Monday after loud meows were heard from a storm drain behind Kinder Ranch Elementary school.

Kenneth Jarvis, Public Information Officer for the Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department, said a resident called firefighters after they heard meows Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters went down into the drain 100 feet and found a one pound and one-month old grey kitten that was cold and hungry.

Firefighters going down a drain to rescue a kitten. (KSAT)

Jarvis said the kitten was adopted the same day by a nearby resident that works closely with local animal shelters.

Monday afternoon, volunteer firefighters were called out again after meowing was heard again coming from the storm drain.

“That kitten had a set of pipes on it,” Jarvis said.

The second kitten was found much further down, 400 feet inside the storm drain.

Firefighters were able to safely rescue the kitten and find it a home. A staff member with Kinder Ranch Elementary took the kitten home shortly after it was rescued.

Both kittens were checked out by a veterinarian and are deemed healthy.