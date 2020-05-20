All donations to San Antonio ACS to be matched dollar for dollar by Petco Foundation

SAN ANTONIO – The Petco Foundation is stepping to the plate when it comes to saving animals’ lives.

Through June 30, all donations to San Antonio Animal Care Services will be matched dollar for dollar by Petco -- to help save twice as many pets, ACS officials announced Wednesday.

The matching grant, for up to $20,000, “will help ACS maintain its lifesaving work, including increasing the foster network, increasing care for our community’s homeless pets and continuing education efforts for local pet owners,” said Lisa Norwood, an ACS spokesperson, in an emailed statement.

Residents can help Animal Care Services reach the $20,000 goal by making donation online at saacs.info/matchmydonation.

Donations can also be mailed in or dropped off to San Antonio Animal Care Services at 4710 State Highway 151, San Antonio, Texas 78227, c/o Petco Foundation matching grant.