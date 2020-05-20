COVID-19 cannot be contracted from food, San Antonio doctor says

SAN ANTONIO – SAQ: If a waiter is not wearing a mask, can my food be infected with coronavirus?

Dr. Ruth Berggren with UT Health says there is no evidence showing it is possible to contract coronavirus from food nor that the virus can be transferred from a person onto food and then infect the person who ate the food.

“It’s much more likely that a respiratory droplet is generated as the person is speaking.” Berggren recommends all waiters and restaurant staff do not work if they are sick and wear a mask during their shift even if they feel healthy.

“The waiter should wear a mask because he or she might be sick and not realize it yet,” Berggren explained.

Watch her full interview on the News at 9 below.

