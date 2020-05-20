’Passing on your left!’ Using city trails the right way

Published: May 20, 2020, 7:13 am Updated: May 20, 2020, 7:53 am

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio has seen an uptick in its use of it’s 65 plus miles of greenway trails while residents continue to social distance.

As a reminder to the public on how to stay safe while using the trails, the city released a set of etiquette reminders on the parks and recreation website.

When passing someone whether on bike or on foot, always announce your presence in advance by saying “passing on your left.”

They say to be able to hear alerts like that, use only one ear bud to be aware of your surroundings.

Bikes must always yield to pedestrians and travel at a safe speed.

If you are stopping, keep to the edge, and don’t stop in the middle of the trail.

And since trails can get narrow, limit two people side by side at a given time.

The city says to keep your dogs on a leash at all times and keep your children close to keep them safe and to avoid accidents.

They suggest using the buddy system and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

The list of reminders says to bring a charged phone in case you get lost or for an emergency. If you do have an emergency, there are mile markers to identify your location.

When you see solid stripes on the trail, always go slow and don’t cross.

It is always important to make sure to bring water and sunscreen, especially as we approach summer time.

The city says to never venture off trail and into brush.

To keep social distancing, while passing people on the trail or groups, give them at least six feet of space.

Looking for a trail? To find a greenway trail near you, check out their website by clicking here.