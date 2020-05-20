Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects, info in nearly 15-year-old slaying

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the slaying of a man on the city’s Northeast Side nearly 15 years ago.

According to police, back on June 20, 2005 18-year-old Dewitt Gary was found dead on the side of the road near the intersection of Lookout Road and Old O’Connor Road.

Police said they believe Gary was shot at another location before being placed there.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.