Several workers at Amazon warehouse in San Marcos test positive for COVID-19

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Several employees at the Amazon warehouse in San Marcos have tested positive for COVID-19, though officials didn’t specify how many employees tested positive or what their positions are at the warehouse.

Amazon spokesman Jen Crowcroft sent KSAT a statement that said Amazon is “supporting the individuals who are recovering. Our top concern is ensuring the health and safety of our employees.”

Amazon puts new food delivery customers on a waitlist

Crowcroft said Amazon plans to invest $4 billion from April to June on initiatives that will help get products to customers while keeping employees safe.

“This includes spending more than $800 million in the first half of the year on COVID-19 safety measures, with investments in personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning of our facilities, less efficient process paths that better allow for effective social distancing, higher wages for hourly teams, and developing our own COVID-19 testing capabilities, etc.,” according to Crowcroft’s statement.

Amazon has chosen to take a different approach than some companies by informing every employee when someone tests positive for COVID-19 in their building. All employees who work on a given site will be notified, not just the ones who have possibly come into contact with the diagnosed person, according to Amazon officials.

Coronavirus is helping Netflix, Amazon and other ‘stay at home’ stocks

Anyone at one of the Amazon buildings who is thought to have had close contact with someone who has a confirmed case of COVID-19 is asked not to return and to self-quarantine for 14 days. Amazon still pays employees for their time while they are at home, Crowcroft confirmed.

Some of the steps Amazon has taken to ensure the security of staff include: