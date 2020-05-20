Southside ISD offering calming kits to help students with quarantine fatigue

SAN ANTONIO – The Southside Independent School District is offering calming kits to help students fight quarantine fatigue, a press release said Wednesday.

District students from Pre-K through 12th grade are eligible to receive a kit.

The district’s counselors said the tools in the calming kits are fun and safe items children can use to help bring about calmness.

Southside ISD counselors will be curbside Thursday outside the Southside High School auditorium in the 19100 block of US Highway 281 South from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to hand out the calming kits to parents who drive up.

Items inside the calming kits include:

Play-doh

bubble wrap

pinwheels

crayons

colored pens

watercolors

journals

chalk

bubbles

stress ball

model magic modeling dough

markers

The district said the calming kits are made possible by a grant from the Southside Education Foundation and the District’s Student Services Department.