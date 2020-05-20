Texas governor offers relief for bars, restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Governor Greg Abbott allowed the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to waive late fees for license and permit renewals, he announced Wednesday.

After the 30-day grace period, late fees still won’t be applied. The waiver applies to renewals with an expiration date on or after March 13, 2020, according to the news release.

“As we continue to safely and strategically open the state of Texas, we want to ensure financial barriers are removed for businesses that plan to open up to the public,” said Governor Abbott. “By granting an extended renewal period and waiving license and permit renewal late fees, we are ensuring Texas entrepreneurs and business owners are supported as we kick-start our economy and continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Bars are set to reopen Friday across the state of Texas after Abbott made an announcement on Monday, launching the state into Phase II amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They can only allow 25% occupancy and have to maintain social distancing practices.