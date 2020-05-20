WATCH: San Antonio City Council to discuss plan for federal coronavirus relief funds

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Council and other city officials will meet Wednesday afternoon for a briefing on a plan on the use of federal funds during the pandemic.

The meeting is slated to begin at 2 p.m. via videoconference. The meeting will be livestreamed in this article but delays are possible. If there isn’t a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Council members will discuss a preliminary plan for use of the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund and will hear a presentation about the city’s COVID-19 response priorities.

Deputy City Manager María Villagómez and Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger are expected to give the presentations.

Nirenberg reported Tuesday evening that the total number of COVID-19 cases hit 2,278.

San Antonio and Bexar County will extend its emergency orders until June 4. The city’s emergency order is pending city council approval.

