Backyard on Broadway readies for reopening under Gov. Abbott’s order

SAN ANTONIO – Bar owners across Texas have been anxiously awaiting for the day they’ll be able to reopen their doors, and that day is Friday.

Governor Greg Abbott made the announcement Monday that on May 22, bars can open at 25% occupancy. At the Backyard on Broadway, they are prepping for their own reopening.

The bar will have two sanitary stations, will not allow groups larger than six people and only 15 people will be allowed inside the bar with distanced picnic tables available outside.

Also reopening on Friday are bowling alleys, bingo halls, zoos and aquariums.

