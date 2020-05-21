Reports: Blue Bell employee who works at Brenham creamery tests positive for COVID-19

BRENHAM, Texas – An employee at Blue Bell’s Brenham Creamery has tested positive for COVID-19, according to company officials.

The employee has been quarantined and is under medical supervision, KPRC-TV reported Wednesday.

Blue Bell notified employees who worked closely with the person who tested positive and the creamery is being deep-cleaned and disinfected, according to NBCDFW.

Officials with Blue Bell released a statement to ABC13 that says, in part, “we work hard every day to maintain a clean and safe environment. We will remain uncompromising in our preventive sanitation and safety programs in all of our locations and have implemented additional safety measures to fight COVID-19.”

Blue Bell made headlines earlier this month as well in connection with the 2015 listeria outbreak. The company agreed to pay $19.3 million in fines for shipping contaminated ice cream that killed three people. It’s the second-largest fine ever paid in a food-safety case, according to CNN.

The largest fine ever paid for a food-safety case was $25 million by Chipotle.