92ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

San Antonio police seek man, 60, accused of attacking people with hammer

Major Carvel Baldwin wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Tags: sapd, attack, hammer attack

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a 60-year-old man accused of attacking two people with a hammer.

Major Carvel Baldwin is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the attack happened in February at a home in the 300 block of Bundy Street on the East Side.

Anyone with information on Baldwin’s whereabouts is asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-2313.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.