San Antonio police seek man, 60, accused of attacking people with hammer
Major Carvel Baldwin wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a 60-year-old man accused of attacking two people with a hammer.
Major Carvel Baldwin is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police said the attack happened in February at a home in the 300 block of Bundy Street on the East Side.
Anyone with information on Baldwin’s whereabouts is asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-2313.
