Governor Abbott issues executive order suspending in-person visits at county, municipal jails

SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order Friday that bans in-person visitations at all county and municipal jails in Texas.

This restriction does not apply to visits by an attorney meeting with a client, a religious leader or member of the clergy.

The Bexar County Jail does not allow in-person visitation and permits only video visits.

Bexar County provides attorneys with remote video conferencing with inmates

Abbott previously ordered state prisons, jails, and juvenile justice facilities to restrict visitation upon issuing his COVID-19 disaster declaration.

According to a news release, the executive order adds another layer of defense to contain COVID-19 hot spots, prevent community spread, and protect staff and inmates.

“Jails have shown to be highly susceptible to COVID-19 surges which is why we are focused on containing any potential hot spots and preventing spread both within jails and the community,” Abbott said. “I encourage jails to utilize virtual visitation strategies to allow for visitations in a way that protects both staff and the inmate population. The State of Texas is committed to keeping all Texans safe, protecting our most vulnerable populations, and mitigating the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Lone Star State.”

