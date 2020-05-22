Guests forced to evacuate San Antonio hotel after late fire alarm

SAN ANTONIO – Guests at North Side hotel had to evacuate the building following a fire alarm late Thursday night.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. at the Staybridge Suites San Antonio-Airport hotel in the 66 block of Northeast Loop 410.

Firefighters said upon inspection they found a small fire caused by a shorted out multi-plug in the basement of the hotel.

Everyone was allowed back into their rooms after firefighters put out the fire and cleared the smoke.

No injuries were reported.