80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Guests forced to evacuate San Antonio hotel after late fire alarm

Incident occurred just after 10 p.m. at Staybridge Suites San Antonio-Airport hotel

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: hotel, evacuation, staybridge suites, san antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Guests at North Side hotel had to evacuate the building following a fire alarm late Thursday night.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. at the Staybridge Suites San Antonio-Airport hotel in the 66 block of Northeast Loop 410.

Firefighters said upon inspection they found a small fire caused by a shorted out multi-plug in the basement of the hotel.

Everyone was allowed back into their rooms after firefighters put out the fire and cleared the smoke.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: