Guests forced to evacuate San Antonio hotel after late fire alarm
Incident occurred just after 10 p.m. at Staybridge Suites San Antonio-Airport hotel
SAN ANTONIO – Guests at North Side hotel had to evacuate the building following a fire alarm late Thursday night.
The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. at the Staybridge Suites San Antonio-Airport hotel in the 66 block of Northeast Loop 410.
Firefighters said upon inspection they found a small fire caused by a shorted out multi-plug in the basement of the hotel.
Everyone was allowed back into their rooms after firefighters put out the fire and cleared the smoke.
No injuries were reported.
