BCSO arrests man, 23, wanted in shooting in NE Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting earlier this month in northeast Bexar County.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the suspect, Dajuon Shykief Wannamaker, was apprehended without incident at an apartment complex in the 9500 block of Perrin Beitel Road.

Salazar said Wannamaker went to a home in the 8700 block of Glen Mont on May 12 asking for someone at the residence. When the suspect was told the person he was looking for no longer lived there, he made threats to “shoot up the house.” Moments later, Wannamaker went to his car, grabbed a weapon and fired several shots at the house and left. No one was hurt in the gunfire.

He said the motive for the shooting was drug related. Salazar said the weapon and vehicle used in the crime were recovered. He also said doorbell video helped link Wannamaker to the shooting.

Sheriff Salazar reports drop in COVID-19 cases for inmates, deputies at Bexar County Jail

The sheriff announced the arrest as part of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office crackdown on crime in that area of the county. Dubbed the East Patrol Crime Reduction Initiative, BCSO set up a mobile command center at the intersection of Walzem Road and FM 78 last weekend because of an increase in shootings since the beginning of May. Salazar said the command center will remain there for until the uptick in crime has subsided.

Salazar said there has been an increase of patrols in the area and he hopes to have assistance from other law enforcement agencies.

The arrest was the second this week in the area, Salazar said.

Taron Bowie was arrested in connection with a shooting on Lakeview, where he shot at three people who came to sell an X-Box gaming system, Salazar said. Two people were wounded in the incident.

Suspect promotes SoundCloud account after Bexar County deputies arrest him for Northeast Side shooting

Salazar said investigators are also looking into a shooting at a cemetery near Gibbs-Sprawl Road, where a group of people that were marking the anniversary of a loved one’s death was shot at. No one was hit by gunfire. Salazar said the shooting was aimed to intimate the people at the cemetery and this may the second straight year a shooting has occurred at the cemetery on that date.

The sheriff urges anyone with information on crimes in the area to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or the non-emergency BCSO number at 210-335-6000.