Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle while riding skateboard, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital after San Antonio police said he was hit by a vehicle while riding his skateboard overnight.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on I-35 and San Pedro.

Police said the man, in his early 20′s, was trying to cross the street on his skateboard on San Pedro when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver did not stop to render aid, authorities said, but he will not face any charges.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center and is in serious condition.

The incident was ruled as an accident, according to police.

