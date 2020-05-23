San Antonio police seeking missing 5-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking help to find a missing 5-year-old girl.

Police are looking for 5-year-old Molly Rubio after she was allegedly taken from her grandparent’s house in the 500 block of West Baetz instead of going to the custody of child protective services, according to police.

Rubio has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 40 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 210-207-7660.