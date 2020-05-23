Unemployment rate in San Antonio-New Braunfels area increased to 13.2% in April, report says

SAN ANTONIO – The unemployment rate in the eight-county San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan statistical area increased to 13.2% in April, according to information released Friday by Workforce Solutions Alamo.

This is above the state seasonally adjusted average of 12.8%, according to the report.

The 13.2% rate is higher than the 4.5% rate that was reported in March after adjustments from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to the report, since this time last year, 93,200 jobs were lost, resulting in an annual decrease of 8.7%.

“All major industries recorded monthly job losses, mainly due to coronavirus-related business closures in the San Antonio New Braunfels (metropolitan statistical area),” the release said. “Job decreases were posted in all 11 industries.”

The largest job decrease over the month occurred in leisure and hospitality with a loss of 56,700 (-40.8%) jobs, according to the report.

Here were some of the other findings from Workforce Solutions Alamo's report:

Education and Health Services posted a drop of 15,600 (-9.3%) jobs.

Other Services reported job decreases of 6,900 (-17.3%).

Trade, Transportation and Utilities had a loss of 5,900 (-3.2%) jobs.

Manufacturing experienced losses of 3,300 (-6.3%) jobs.

Construction reported a decrease of 1,700 (-2.9%) jobs.

Professional and Business Services experienced a loss of 1,600 (-2.8%) jobs.

Government reported job decreases of 1,300 (-0.7%).

Information industry had a loss of 1,000 (-5.0%) jobs.

Financial Activities reported job decreases of 700 (-0.8%).

Mining and Logging industry had the smallest employment decrease in the month of April with a loss of 600 (-5.9%) jobs.

"Comparing the Workforce Solutions Alamo metro area to the state and nation, because of coronavirus-related business closures, the Texas seasonally unadjusted (actual) unemployment rate increased to 13.0% in April, this year's increase is the largest March to April increase in the history of the series which began in 1976," the release said.

Below is more rate information from Workforce Solutions Alamo's report: