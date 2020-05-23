Work out to help a family in need during COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – If you need a little extra motivation to get out of bed or off the couch, sign up for Saturday morning’s event. The nonprofit, Work Out to Help Out, is hosting a virtual workout that’ll make you sweat as well as help families most affected by COVID-19.

The virtual workout starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and there’s still time to sign up.

A minimum donation of $5 will grant you a Zoom Meeting ID.

According to Dr. William Richardson, with Work Out to Help Out, the organization will match every dollar donated to buy gift cards from HEB. The gift cards will be delivered to the families who have applied for relief through the nonprofit.

If you need to apply for relief or know a family who could use the help, you can apply here.

“We want families to apply,” Richardson said. “Presently, we intend to host these workouts for the next month. Hopefully more families continue to apply, and we’re able to assist more families.”

To register for Saturday’s event, click here.

