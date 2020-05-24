Local families take part in first Catholic mass service since pandemic began
Many were seen wearing face masks and maintaining social distance
SAN ANTONIO – Some churches in San Antonio reopened on Sunday, which marked the first day of mass at Catholic churches since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller closed the churches in late March.
However, he announced last Monday that churches could now reopen.
On Sunday, families attending San Fernando Cathedral could be seen social distancing and wearing masks.
The archbishop said he wants parishioners to know they are doing all they can to keep them safe.
Those in attendance were asked to wash their hands and materials for services, such as Bibles, were not handed out on site.
