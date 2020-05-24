Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County sheriff deputies arrested a 31-year-old man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Ryan Paul Ramos was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault of a child, Bexar County Jail records showed.

On Saturday night, a 14-year-old girl ran into a business hysterical and crying, telling the business owners she had just been kidnapped.

The employee called San Antonio police, who identified the girl as a missing person out of Bexar County, according to Ramos’ arrest affidavit.

The girl told deputies she was sitting outside her house when Ramos showed up in a red sedan, pointed a gun at her and told her to get into the car. He told her his name was “Oscar.”

Then, Ramos forced the girl to conduct sexual acts on him, according to the affidavit.

Ramos threatened to retaliate against her if she reported him to authorities, she told deputies.

Ramos was quickly taken into custody. His bail was set at $200,000, jail records showed.