Missing 5-year-old girl found safe, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Molly Rubio, 5, was found safe by Atascosa County Sheriff’s deputies after she was reported missing by San Antonio police on Saturday.

After she was located, she was then picked up by her CPS caseworker.

Authorities said Rubio was allegedly taken from her grandparent’s house in the 500 block of West Baetz instead of going to the custody of child protective services.

San Antonio police thanked the public for their assistance in locating Rubio.

