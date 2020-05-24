SAPD: Elderly man in critical condition after Southeast Side stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – An elderly man is hospitalized and in critical condition after he was stabbed in the abdomen overnight on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at 11:09 p.m. in the 100 block of Menlo Boulevard.

Officials said the 72-year-old man was walking down the street when someone approached him and stabbed him in the abdomen.

Police found the man in the middle of the street when they arrived on scene. The man was then taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim’s vehicle was found down the street from the incident and officials say he does not live in the neighborhood.

Two people were detained by police for questioning; however, neither of them have been officially charged, officials say.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

