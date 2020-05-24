STBTC hosting blood drive where donors can win free airline tickets

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is hosting a blood drive where donors will be able to enter to win two free airline tickets or a gift card up to $100.

The drive will take place at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Donors will also receive an H-E-B gift card and their choice of a thank-you gift from the online donor store.

All donors who give from May 21 to June 30 are also automatically entered into a drawing for a prepaid, two-year lease on a 2020 red Mustang from Jordan Ford.

Blood types O negative and positive urgently needed in San Antonio hospitals

The STBTC estimates that it needs 500 donors a day to keep up with current demand for patients in the area.

Donors are required to make an appointment to avoid overcrowding.

To make an appointment, visit southtexasblood.org/GiveSA or call 210-731-5590.