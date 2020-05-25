3 hospitalized in shooting on NE Side, police say

Published: May 25, 2020, 5:06 am Updated: May 25, 2020, 5:29 am

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after three people were shot on the city’s Northeast Side early Monday morning.

The shooting was called in just before 3 a.m. in the 5400 block of North Foster Road, not far from Seguin Road and Rittiman Road.

According to police, officers were called to the area following a disturbance call and found three people shot.

Police said two of the three victims had multiple gunshot wounds and that the third person was wounded in the leg.

At this time, not much information is known about the shooting. A description of the shooter was not given.

The three victims were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for their injuries. Their names and ages were not disclosed.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.