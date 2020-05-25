69ºF

Fire damages kitchen, spreads to exterior wall of vacant home on far West Side

Fire was called in around 1 a.m. in 9800 block of Prescott Dr.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters put out a fire at a vacant home on the city’s far west side early Monday morning.

The fire was called in around 1 a.m. at a home in the 9800 block of Prescott Drive, not far from Marbach Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found nobody home and a fire that had spread from the kitchen to an exterior wall.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. Damage is estimated at $5,000 to $10,000.

