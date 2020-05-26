2 men sought in robbery of 73-year-old man in parking lot of NE Side motel

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people who robbed a 73-year-old man at gunpoint.

The incident occurred May 14 around 4 a.m. in the parking lot of the Sands Motel in the 1050 block of Austin Highway.

According to police, the victim was held at gunpoint and had his money, cellphone and car keys stolen.

Police said the men fled on foot heading east with the victim’s property.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.