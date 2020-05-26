7 new coronavirus cases reported in Bexar County; total cases rise to 2,449

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Health and Human Services reported on Monday, May 25, that the total amount of cases in Bexar County has risen to 2,449, which is seven more than Sunday.

Of the seven new cases, two were confirmed to be from community spread and five from congregate settings.

Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 24: Mayor Nirenberg urges safe Memorial Day gatherings

As on Monday, 73 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 41 in intensive care and 21 on ventilators.

Local officials didn’t have their daily briefing Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday. The briefing will return Tuesday evening.

