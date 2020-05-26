Church volunteers help clean up neighborhood after Memorial Day storms

SAN ANTONIO – Clean up from the Memorial Day storms was underway Tuesday morning thanks to some church volunteers.

This was after the National Weather Service confirmed an E-F1 tornado and straight line winds damaged parts of a community in Northwest Bexar County.

About a dozen volunteers with Texas Baptist Men, a volunteer group with First Baptist Church, came together to clean up one of the neighborhoods damaged from Monday night’s severe weather.

The group was contacted by state and county emergency management to come help remove tree limbs off roofs and clear brush left scattered from the wind damage.

Dwain Carter, the state director of Texas Baptist Men, said they will be in the neighborhood near the street Rosa Trail all day clearing storm debris.

He said the organization has been helping out people since 1967.

“Our mission is to bring help, hope and healing to anyone that has a need,” Carter said. “So whether it’s tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, natural disasters, man made disasters we go out.”

Monday night’s storms had radar indicated wind velocities of up to 80-100 mile per hour. Damage was reported across Northern Bexar County, especially in the Wildhorse subdivision.

The area where the volunteers are helping clean up is located about five miles away from that subdivision.