Fire at North Side car wash deemed suspicious by investigators

SAN ANTONIO – Arson is investigating a suspicious fire at a car wash on the city’s North Side overnight.

The fire was called in around 11:35 p.m. Monday at a car wash on West Avenue near Trudell Road.

Firefighters said they had originally responded to a call for a structure fire, but upon arriving learned that it was a vehicle on fire inside a wash stall that started the blaze to the building.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly and with little damage to the structure. The car however, was heavily damaged.

No one was at the car wash when firefighters arrived, so investigators are deeming the fire suspicious.

Investigators have not given an exact cause for the fire.