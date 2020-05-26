Geekdom reopens in downtown San Antonio with new guidelines for shared workspaces

SAN ANTONIO – Geekdom announced Tuesday it has reopened its physical location at the Rand Building in downtown San Antonio with a limited capacity and new safety guidelines for shared workspaces.

The startup company, which is San Antonio’s largest co-working space and tech hub, reopened Tuesday for office members only and will expand its opening to all community members on June 8.

The company had been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several new health and safety guidelines have been added for office and community members.

Geekdom is requesting that masks and face coverings be worn in all community areas.

Social distancing must be practiced by maintaining six feet between individuals where possible.

Members are asked to refrain from gathering in groups larger than five people and asked not to bring guests to offices.

Members also are asked to arrange virtual or Zoom calls when possible to avoid overcrowding conference rooms.

Geekdom’s office space will be open for use between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The company said it modified its hours so custodial staff has time to clean all spaces adequately and ensure security during this time.

The kitchen areas are temporarily closed, and members are asked to sanitize work areas before and after every use.

Members are also asked to practice proper sneezing and coughing etiquette and stay home if they are having symptoms of COVID-19 or high temperature.

Geekdom CEO Charles Woodin said in a statement that members are excited to get back into their offices and share workspaces in a respectful manner.

"We have continued to create collaborative opportunities while doors have been closed. At the same time, we know that there is a particular energy when it comes to human interaction, developing ideas, and the nature of co-working, so we wanted to get the doors reopened in an efficient and equally safe and healthful manner," said Woodin.

Geekdom says it will continue to follow CDC guidelines and will make changes as necessary. Click here for more information.