Great Graduates 2020: Marisa Hinojosa

SAN ANTONIO – Marisa Hinojosa is closing out her senior year with fond memories of being a drum major and leading the Brandeis High School Band.

“It was definitely some of the best moments I’ve had in my life so far,” said Hinojosa. “I learned so many lessons, leading a lot of people. It was absolutely great and I love the fact of just the rush I got performing.”

Brandeis High School Band Director Daniel Asgari said Marisa Hinojosa is a great leader on and off the field.

“Marisa is a very hard worker,” said Asgari. “She's an outstanding student for us. You know, I think that her being one of the drum majors kind of speaks to just how how much of an example she is both in and outside of the classroom.”

Hinojosa, who is also on the student council and in the National Honor society, has been awarded a music scholarship along with several academic scholarships to Texas Lutheran University.

“I’ll be majoring in pre-law because I’ve always found that the courtroom and then law in general has always been super interesting to me,” said Hinojosa. “So, that’s what I’ll be doing then."

Hinojosa is looking forward to going to Texas Lutheran in the fall, but she says she doesn’t know what to expect given the current pandemic.

“I’m really excited to see what the new normal is going to be and what my first year of college is going to be like, because obviously my senior year wasn’t a normal senior year that everyone has had,” said Hinojosa.