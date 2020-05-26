WATCH: Bexar County sheriff holds update on COVID-19 cases in jail, crime initative

Published: May 26, 2020, 11:09 am Updated: May 26, 2020, 11:16 am

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will give an update on COVID-19 case numbers in the jail Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office announced.

Since the pandemic began, nearly 400 inmates have tested positive for the virus. The majority of the inmates who have been infected are asymptomatic.

The update will be streamed live in this article.

Salazar will also give an update on the East Side crime reduction an initiative. Recently, crime has gone up in that region.