Woman fatally stabbed by ex-boyfriend was sworn corrections officer

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed Sunday by her ex-boyfriend had recently become a sworn corrections officer.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed new details about Miranda Milowski, who died after jumping out of a moving car with multiple stab wounds in her chest in the 3800 block of Krie Trail. Her ex-boyfriend, Michael Gonzales, was arrested shortly after and charged with murder.

On Tuesday, Salazar called the killing a “horrible incident” and offered his condolences to Milowski’s family. She had three children.

Salazar said Milowski and Gonzales have had custody disputes before, but none of the previous disputes were violent.

Witnesses who saw Milowski jump out of the vehicle gave Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies a description of the car, which was found crashed and abandoned near the intersection of Salty Marsh and Kennebec Way on the Southwest Side.

BCSO: Woman who jumped out of moving vehicle dies of multiple stab wounds

Deputies set up a perimeter and eventually found Gonzales, 27, hiding at a house in the 9600 block of Acadian Drive.

BCSO released a photo of Gonzales on Monday and said that he was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Salazar said victims of abusive relationships can get help from the sheriff’s office, including a free doorbell camera to help keep them safer.

If you or someone you know is currently in an abusive relationship, please contact the BCSO at (210)335-6070 to speak with a Domestic Violence Victim Advocate.